Peru Situation Report - March 2020

Situation

On 15 March President Martín Vizcarra declared both a 90-day state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a 15-day mandatory quarantine period. Measures included closure of all maritime, terrestrial and aerial borders, and early curfew. Other restrictions to constitutional rights and liberties on free passage throughout the territory, freedom of assembly and personal security were enforced and adapted throughout the month. Exceptions were made on accessing pharmacies, banking institutions and commercial establishments selling basic need products.

On 26 March, the quarantine was extended to 12 April. Upon presidential request, the Parliament delegated extraordinary legislative powers to the government allowing the executive to legislate on public health, fiscal and tax policy, promotion of public investment, and security. The government has implemented different measures to support economically vulnerable communities, namely with an initial 380 soles bonus for families in poverty and extreme poverty. That support was not extended to refugees and migrants from Venezuela and the asylum system was temporarly closed.