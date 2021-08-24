Peru Situation Report - June 2021

Situation

The second round of the presidential election took place on 6 June. Given the narrow difference of votes received between both candidates no clear winner was declared during the month. While calls for recounts and other administrative procedures were requested, including claims of fraud questioning the legitimacy of the election, sympathizers from both sides demonstrated and protested in the streets and social and political polarization increased. The impact of the election in the situation of refugees and migrants from Venezuela remains to be seen.

The Ministry of Health reported on 16 June that some 6,530 Venezuelans in Peru were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 5,580 more had received the first doses, amounting to a total of over 12,110 persons.

The World Bank provided technical assistance to the Government of Peru on a strategy for its participation at the International Donor ́s Conference. This included the consolidation of a list of projects addressing needs of refugees and migrants in Peru.