Peru Situation Report - July 2020

Situation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, together with the Superintendence of Migration (SNM), launched an online platform where Venezuelan nationals holding a humanitarian visa can request and automatically obtain an extension for this permit. On 28 July, the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations (MIMP) declared that during the state of emergency their hotline línea 100 responded to some 75,500 calls and over 8,000 consultations through the lines’ chat. Some 300 MIMP teams across the country were behind these efforts to support women, children and elderly victims of violence, despite the reduced number of spaces available in their temporary accommodations.

Between 22 June and 23 July, the Special Commission for Refugees (CEPR) received some 17,000 asylum applications through its online system; 14,000 of which were submitted for the headquarters in Lima. The SNM continued to assess and evaluate the vulnerability of Venezuelan nationals in Peru to facilitate their regularization.