Peru Situation Report - January & February 2020

Situation

On 13 January, president Vizcarra announced that those who are irregular in the country will be immediately expelled. The aim is to protect the citizenry over the risen discontent with criminality growth. On 21 January, the Minister of Interior established a dedicated police task force to target criminal activity by foreigners in Peru. Organizations and activists criticized the measure and its negative impact on the growing discrimination and xenophobia against refugees and migrants from Venezuela. The government assured that the task force will adhere by human rights, but that crime has to be firmly prosecuted independent of the origin of those breaking the law.

On 26 January a temporary Parliament has been elected to conclude the 2016-2021 legislative cycle. Its members will assume office in March 2020 until a new president and a new parliament take office. During the campaign, several new parliamentarians voiced their opposition to the flow of refugees and migrants from Venezuela, promising harsher entry and oversight policies.