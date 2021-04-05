Peru Situation Report - January 2021

Situation

On 8 January, the Superintendence of Migration (SNM) published the Resolution 009-2021 within the framework of the Decree 010-2020-IN approving special, exceptional and temporary measures to regularize foreigners whose stay permit has expired or who entered the country irregularly. The Resolution allowed for a calendar-month period for pre-registration in alphabetical order to obtain the new stay permit CPP through an online portal. Asylum seekers will also be able to pre-register and will have a section to include the information related to their asylum request. This process has no cost and while it does not condone any fine related to administrative sanctions it does include reductions to such fines.

On 21 January the Army, the National Police and the SNM began joint border control operations amid a substantial increase of irregular entries of refugees and migrants from Venezuela through the northern border with Ecuador, which has been closed since the beginning of the state of emergency declared by the government in March 2020. The militarization of the border followed a call from the regional government of Tumbes amidst concerns over the spread of the new strains of COVID-19 in the territory through the inflows of Venezuelan nationals.