Peru Situation Report - February 2021

Situation

On 8 February, the Government of Peru launched its vaccination process against COVID-19, confirming that all foreign nationals, regardless of their legal status in the country – will be included in the immunization.

The northern border remains militarized as Ecuador, in agreement with Peru, has also deployed their armed forces to prevent movements of persons across the border. The Ombusdperson’s offices from Peru, Ecuador and Colombia released a joint statement calling their governments to adopt measures to provide humanitarian assistance to persons on human mobility, enable pathways to regularization and requesting them to not disproportionately deploy military and police forces to the borders. On 19 February, the Congress’ Commission on Foreign Affairs held an extraordinary session to analyze the developments in Tumbes and at the border, after which members of Congress and the Governor of Tumbes requested the reopening of the border, looking to improve the management of irregular entries, the enforcement of administrative sanctions and rejections, as well as the reactivation of the commercial sector of the economy in Aguas Verdes.

On 22 February, the Superintendence of Migration (SNM) extended the pre-registration process to obtain the new stay permit (Carné de Permiso Temporal de Permanencia, or CPP). During the first couple of weeks almost 245,000 foreigners living in Peru, mainly Venezuelans, had already registered online.