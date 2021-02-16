Peru Situation Report - December 2020

Situation

The Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations (MIMP) announced that five new Special Protection Units (UPE) will provide specialized assistance to children and adolescents at risk or without parental care in five departments, including Ancash and Ica.

The MIMP also confirmed the availability of 24-hour assistance for cases of gender-based violence (GBV) and for children and adolescents who are vulnerable or lack family protection through the 100 and 1810 hotlines.