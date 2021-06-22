Peru Situation Report - April 2021

Situation

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) released a statement expressing concern over the increasing militarization of borders and significant restrictions on access to territory and protection procedures in the region during the COVID-19 pandemic. The IACHR warned that the implementation of such repressive mechanisms to contain mixed flows are ineffective and threaten human rights, forcing persons in human mobility to take increased protection risks, including falling into human trafficking. The Protection Working Group of the GTRM shared inputs on the situation in Peru with the IACHR to prepare this statement.

The pre-registration process to obtain a new stay permit (Carné de Permiso Temporal de Permanencia, or CPP) closed on 7 April 2021. The Superintendence of Migration (SNM) announced that some 368,000 foreigners living in Peru, mainly Venezuelans (98 per cent), submitted their pre-registration, including over 130,000 asylum-seekers. Authorities in Chile informed that a regularization procedure will also be implemented for people who entered up to 18 March 2020 and are in an irregular situation. GTRM partners are closely monitoring if this new regularization path in Chile has any influence on the flows across the Peruvian border.