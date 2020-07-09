Peru Situation Report - April 2020

Situation

On 1 April the President announced the creation of a COVID-19 Operational Taskforce comprised by health, military and police authorities to manage all available resources and take operational decisions towards a more efficient response to the pandemic. Both the quarantine and the curfew were extended during all of April with further measures implemented, namely the mandatory use of face masks in public spaces. The army increased its military presence at the northern border with Ecuador, placing war tanks and patrolling with air force planes to prevent irregular entries.

On 12 April, the government decreed the inclusion of foreign health professionals, including refugees and migrants from Venezuela, to strengthen national healthcare capacity during the COVID-19 emergency. These professionals receive a health insurance by the government. Moreover, on 21 April, the government exceptional and temporally admitted the affiliation of refugees and migrants to the health insurance system (SIS for its acronym in Spanish) to assist those suspected of or confirmed as COVID-19 positive. During the emergency all foreigners pending regularization will be considered as regulars. The Superintendence of Migration informed that Temporary Stay Permits (PTP) will remain valid and no sanctions will be applied. On 26 and 27 April, the government announced a new universal bonus of 760 soles to support up to seven million families in poverty or extreme poverty nation-wide. This assistance was not extended to refugees and migrants.