Peru - Severe weather (COEN, SENHAMI) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 August 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 22 Aug 2019 — View Original
- Very low temperatures and hailstorms have been affecting the Andean region of Arequipa Department (southern Peru) leading to casualties and damage.
- According to the National Emergency Operations Centre (COEN), 4 died (3 in Arequipa Province and 1 in Caylloma Province) and 10,975 have been affected. Damage to crops and livestock have also been reported.
- For the next 24 hours, the weather conditions will improve over the affected department.