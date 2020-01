Heavy rain affected Puno and Pasco regions (central-southern Peru) causing river overflow across the districts and resulting in fatalities.

According to national authorities, on 7 January, 2 people died in San Gaban District (Carabaya Province, Puno), 12 houses and a health care facility were destroyed and more than 150 families affected.

Heavy rain is forecast for western Peru, from Lima to Tacna regions.