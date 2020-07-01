Peru: RMRP 2019 - End Year Report

Background

Peru is the second country of arrival of Venezuelans worldwide, after Colombia, and the main host country for Venezuelans seeking asylum with some 400,000 claims. From the over 862,000 Venezuelan citizens in the country, more than 80 per cent lives in Lima y Callao, while increasing numbers are consistently being reported for Trujillo and Arequipa.

Arrival flows of refugees and migrants from Venezuela reached more than 80,000 persons per month in May and June. However, they dropped steeply after the introduction of a new humanitarian visa on 15 June 2019. Registered arrivals in July and August still exceeded 19,000 persons per month, but from September to December the average was of 5,645 persons. Nevertheless, and despite the considerable decrease of regular entries, partners report a significant increase of irregular arrivals into Peru.

In response, the Superintendence for Migrations and other nationals authorities, blocked identified paths used for human trafficking and smuggling, warned international haulers about the implications of transporting people who do not meet regular entry requirements into Peru, and have supported country-wide operatives to identify Venezuelan nationals with an irregular status.

The increase of irregular entries poses a challenge to effectively quantify the number of people arriving in the country aggravating the protection risks associated with their journey and their paths to access Peru.

The total number of refugees and migrants from Venezuela and host community assisted for 2019 was of 534,000 persons.