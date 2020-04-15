Peru receives donation from Huawei to fight coronavirus

Health Minister Victor Zamora has received a donation from the Chinese company Huawei to support the professionals fighting the COVID-19 spread in Peru.

The batch is composed of more than 200,000 facemasks, eye protectors, and medical suits for the personal protection of health workers who are on the frontline to counter the pandemic.

The equipment was handed over to the National Center for Supply of Strategic Health Resources (Cenares), located in Lima's Lurin district, on Tuesday.

Zamora thanked the Chinese telecom firm for the gesture and assured that the material will be destined for the country's health heroes.

"This protective equipment will be distributed to hospitals in Lima, Lambayeque, Tumbes, Piura, and Loreto, regions where the epidemic is most concentrated," he indicated.

For his part, Huawei Peru CEO Bao Getang affirmed that his company is not immune to the crisis that the world is going through right now.

"Guided by our high sense of responsibility, we are cooperating with different countries where we operate," he stated.

As is known, the Peruvian Government —on April 3— thanked the Chinese company Alibaba Group for the donation of 100,000 facemasks, 20,000 molecular diagnostic tests for COVID-19, and 5 respirators.