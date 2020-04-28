Peru receives 10,000 molecular test kits donated by China

The National Health Institute (INS), through the Ministry of Health (Minsa), received 10,000 molecular test kits for diagnosis of coronavirus (COVID-19) donated by the Government of the People's Republic of China, Peru's health authority reported on Tuesday.

The contribution arrived on Sunday, April 26, and is part of a package of laboratory supplies and personal protective equipment donated by the Asian giant.

The donation also includes protective aprons, facemasks, protective glasses, surgical gloves, and infrared thermometers.

Upon arrival, the test kits were immediately sent to the institute's warehouses for their usefulness in the diagnosis of the virus.

The INS is grateful for the support of the Chinese Government, which will help strengthen its diagnostic capacity for the benefit of the population.