Peru: Project Performance Assessment Report - Juntos Results for Nutrition Project (IBRD Loan no. 79610) - June 7, 2019

Preface

This is the Project Performance Assessment Report (PPAR) for the Juntos Results for Nutrition Project in Peru (P117310).

An International Bank for Reconstruction and Development loan (IBRD 7961-PE) of $25 million for the Juntos Results for Nutrition Project was approved on March 8, 2011. Total project cost at appraisal was $54 million, which included a $29 million contribution from the government of Peru. The loan became effective on January 12, 2012, and closed on June 30, 2017, 15 months after the original closing date. Total project cost at closing was $25 million. The government of Peru did not contribute directly to project activities as planned at appraisal. Between 2012 and 2017, the government provided about $230 million in financing for its National Nutrition Program (Programa Articulado de Nutrición; PAN)—a program that the project also supported. All loan resources were disbursed.

This report serves an accountability purpose by evaluating the extent to which the operation achieved its intended outcomes. It also seeks to draw lessons to inform and guide future investments in nutrition. The project was chosen for a field evaluation as part of a cluster of PPARs on nutrition and its relevance to a planned IEG study on nutrition. This assessment complements the Implementation and Completion Results Report (ICR) prepared by the World Bank with borrower contributions and the ICR Review (ICRR) performed by the Independent Evaluation Group (IEG) by providing an independent, field-based assessment more than two years after the project closed and a review of project documents, the ICR, aide-mémoire, supervision reports, and other relevant data, research, and material.

On a mission to Peru in November 2018, IEG conducted interviews with officials and technical staff, service delivery personnel, local and municipal authorities, civil society organizations, beneficiaries, relevant development partners, and other involved persons. The IEG mission visited the districts of Namora, La Encañada, Baños del Inca, and Jesús in Cajamarca. In each location, IEG visited health centers and met with health personnel, beneficiaries, and local authorities. Interviews were also conducted with relevant World Bank staff in Lima, Peru, and Washington, DC.

IEG gratefully acknowledges all those who made time for interviews and generously provided documents and information, especially those in the municipalities visited. IEG also expresses its gratitude to the World Bank office in Lima for the technical, logistical, and administrative support provided to the mission. Appendix I provides a list of persons consulted.

Following standard IEG procedures, a copy of the draft PPAR was sent to the relevant government officials and organizations for their review and feedback. No comments were received.