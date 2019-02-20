20 Feb 2019

Peru President inspects disaster relief cargo at Ilo Port

Report
from Government of Peru
Published on 13 Feb 2019 View Original

Ilo (Moquegua region), Feb. 13.

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra on Wednesday supervised the unloading of humanitarian cargo at Ilo Port in Moquegua region.

The aid is intended to meet the needs of the affected population after heavy rains and landslides lashed several communities in southern Peru.

Transport and Communications Minister Edmer Trujillo, as well as other senior government officials, joined the Head of State during the inspection.

More than 500 tons of relief items were sent from Peruvian capital Lima Wednesday on board Peruvian Navy vessel BAP Pisco.

The ship departed on Monday from Callao Port with aid aimed for the disaster-stricken regions of Moquegua, Arequipa, and Tacna.

According to Trujillo, support will be given to all affected people through the Civil Defense system.

The relief goods will be distributed to victims through regional governments and their respective municipalities.

According to the Peruvian Navy, a medical team and 120 members of the Rapid Intervention Company for Disasters (CIRD) were aboard.

Furthermore, the cargo included 10 armored amphibious vehicles destined for evacuation and rescue of injured people.

Published: 2/13/2019

