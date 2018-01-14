Peru: One Killed in 7.1 Earthquake

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake has left at least one person dead and dozens injured in Peru on Sunday.

The early morning quake was centered 40 kilometers from Acari in the Arequipa department of southwestern Peru, the U.S. Geological survey said.

A 55-year-old man was crushed to death by rock in the town of Yauca, Arequipa Governor Yamila Osorio said on Twitter.

Peru's president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski tweeted that he would be traveling to the area to "verify the magnitude of the damage and send the needed humanitarian aid."