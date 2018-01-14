14 Jan 2018

Peru: One Killed in 7.1 Earthquake

Report
from Voice of America
Published on 14 Jan 2018 View Original

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake has left at least one person dead and dozens injured in Peru on Sunday.

The early morning quake was centered 40 kilometers from Acari in the Arequipa department of southwestern Peru, the U.S. Geological survey said.

A 55-year-old man was crushed to death by rock in the town of Yauca, Arequipa Governor Yamila Osorio said on Twitter.

Peru's president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski tweeted that he would be traveling to the area to "verify the magnitude of the damage and send the needed humanitarian aid."

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

By Amy Benson

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.