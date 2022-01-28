Peru: Oil Spill, Flash Update No. 02 (as of 27 January 2022)

KEY MESSAGES

The 15 January oil spill of 6,000 barrels at a refinery off coasts just north of the capital of Lima is roughly equivalent to about 1,100 tons, approximately 400 tons more than international standards for a large spill, a serious test for national response capacities in most countries.

The spill is currently affecting wildlife and coastlines along five districts north of the spill, as currents push the oil northwards. Nearby communities are dealing with the spill’s impact on local wildlife and natural resources, affecting mainly fishing livelihoods and tourism-related activities.