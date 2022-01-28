Peru
Peru: Oil Spill, Flash Update No. 02 (as of 27 January 2022)
KEY MESSAGES
The 15 January oil spill of 6,000 barrels at a refinery off coasts just north of the capital of Lima is roughly equivalent to about 1,100 tons, approximately 400 tons more than international standards for a large spill, a serious test for national response capacities in most countries.
The spill is currently affecting wildlife and coastlines along five districts north of the spill, as currents push the oil northwards. Nearby communities are dealing with the spill’s impact on local wildlife and natural resources, affecting mainly fishing livelihoods and tourism-related activities.
The team deployed by the UN is on the ground supporting the Government with response coordination and conducting site visits in affected areas. The technical mission, organized by the UN Joint Environment Unit (JEU), is composed of experts from the UN as well as experts from Europe supported by the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism.
6K barrels of oil spilled just north of Lima
1,1K tons of oil contained in spill
1,4K hectares of sea and land affected by spill
512 hectares of protected natural area affected by spill
50+ linear kilometres of coastline at risk
