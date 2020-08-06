Peru: Minsa sends over 51 tons of medical supplies to 17 regions

The National Center for Supply of Strategic Health Resources (Cenares) ---the logistics entity of the Ministry of Health (Minsa)--- sent more than 51 tons of medical supplies to 17 regions throughout the country and health facilities in the Lima Metropolitan Area, the health sector reported on Wednesday.

The delivery took place on Monday, August 3, and is intended to equip health centers in order to handle COVID-19 cases in said places.

The cargo carried by road consisted of 975,705 units of personal protective equipment (PPE), including disposable N95 type face masks, N95 type respirators, disposable face masks with a filter efficiency of 95%, disposable three-layer face masks, jackets, aprons, pants, disposable overalls, gloves, boots, disposable hats, polycarbonate safety glasses and polycarbonate face shields.

The load also included 25,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits, 25,000 supplies of disposable retractable lancets, as well as 277 units of medical equipment including adult and pediatric pulse oximeters.

Additionally, Cenares delivered 175,050 medicines, including ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine sulfate, azithromycin, as well as injectable products, such as rocuronium bromide, dextrose, propofol, atropine sulfate, vancomycin, water for injection, vasopressin, and the compound sodium lactate solution.

According to Minsa, the medical supplies were distributed in Amazonas, Ancash, Apurimac, Cajamarca, Callao, Cusco, Huancavelica, Ica, Junin, La Libertad, Lambayeque, Lima, Pasco, Piura, Puno, Tacna and Ucayali regions.

In the Lima Metropolitan Area, 327,020 units of personal protective equipment and 7,830 medications were provided to Arzobispo Loayza, San Juan de Lurigancho and Cayetano Heredia Hospitals, as well as to the Directorates of Integrated Health Networks (Diris) in Central Lima, Eastern Lima and Northern Lima.