Peru: Militarization of borders puts human rights at risk

In light of the increased militarization of Peru’s borders in an effort to fortify them and limit the flow of migrants into the country, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International, said:

“The use of military personnel for immigration enforcement work poses a serious risk to migrants and refugees’ human rights, because they lack the appropriate training and tools for such a role. This was evident in the recent events in Tumbes, on the border with Ecuador, where Peruvian army personnel fired shots into the air to disperse defenceless people, including young boys and girls”.

“Not only does this contravene international and Peruvian law on the use of force and firearms, it also sets a terrible precedent of using such weapons to intimidate people who have the right to seek international protection. The Peruvian authorities must investigate and prosecute such acts to ensure that they are not repeated. They should also limit the use of the armed forces in immigration enforcement in order to avoid a tragedy, and act in accordance with international standards, providing protection to those who need it.”

