Peru
Peru - Landslide (COER Ancash, Agencia Andina, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 April 2021)
- A landslide occurred on 7 April in Huari Province (Ancash Region, central-eastern Peru), resulting in six evacuated families in Pontó District, as reported by media.
- Additionally, more than 300 residents from the communities of Culluchaca, Yunguilla and San Jorge have been isolated after damage occurred to the PE-14 national highway. The road disruption has affected also residents from Anra, Uco, Huacchis and Rapayán Municipalities.
- Over the next 24 hours, moderate rain is forecast over the eastern Ancash Region, including Huari Province.