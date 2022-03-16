Peru - Landslide and severe weather (SENHAMI, INDECI) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 March 2022)

Heavy rain has been reported in most parts of Peru, resulting in casualties and damage. According to the National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI), a landslide occurred in Retamas Town (Pataz Province, La Libertad Department, northern Peru) on 15 March, leading to six missing people, three individuals being rescued, 15 others still trapped and 60 affected houses. The same source reports 513 affected people and 340 damaged houses in Callalli District (Caylloma Province, Arequipa Region, southern Peru), after a period of intense rainfall. Furthermore, according to media reports, three people have died, one is missing, and almost 2,600 people have been affected in Piura Region, following severe weather-related incidents. For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over northern and southern Peru. An orange alert for heavy rain is in effect across Apurimac, Arequipa, Puno and Moquegua Regions.