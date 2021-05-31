Peru: The ICRC’s efforts to help victims of violence in the VRAEM

The ICRC came alongside families who lost loved ones in the San Miguel del Ene attack on May 23 to offer support.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Peru regularly visits the Valley of the Apurímac, Ene and Mantaro Rivers (VRAEM). Upon learning of the violent incidents that took place in the centre of San Miguel del Ene on the night of May 23 of this year, a nearby team from our Ayacucho Sub-Delegation visited the area on the morning of Monday 24 to speak to local people and authorities in order to understand residents´ needs.

During the course of the day, the ICRC provided assistance to injured patients and the bereaved families present, working closely with the relevant local authorities. On Tuesday 25 and Wednesday 26, we provided the necessary financial support to pay for coffins for the families of the 16 deceased.

The ICRC expresses its deep concern about the humanitarian consequences of violence in the VRAEM and recalls that the families of the deceased have the right to a dignified burial. To this end, the ICRC also provided financial support to transport families and the bodies of the deceased to different provinces of the country for burials.

VRAEM is an emergency zone, in which civilians are affected by violent armed groups who have been active for decades. The ICRC has been visiting these communities for two decades to provide protection and humanitarian assistance.

The ICRC also supports the development of key projects such as constructing and developing reservoirs and water distribution networks, latrines, hand-washing facilities and promoting good hygiene habits in the communities affected by violence.

The Fundamental Principles of our Movement - humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, volunteerism, unity and universality - underpin all our humanitarian work.