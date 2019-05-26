Peru Gov't announces measures to deal with quake-related emergencies

The Government of Peru has coordinated immediate measures, through different ministries, to deal with the emergencies caused by the strong quake in the Peruvian jungle and to restore the affected services.

The announcement was made by Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra before heading to Yurimaguas, one of the affected rainforest cities in the Andean nation.

The Executive Branch is implementing a rapid and multisectoral response. To do so, the Head of State traveled to Yurimaguas, joined by Ministers Zulema Tomas (Health) and Maria Jara (Transport and Communications), as well as by Jorge Luis Chavez, head of the National Civil Defense Institute (Indeci).

In addition, Prime Minister Salvador del Solar is heading to Tarapoto city along with Housing, Construction, and Sanitation Minister Miguel Estrada.

On the other hand, Production Minister Rocio Barrios will be in Iquitos and her Interior peer Carlos Moran in Pucallpa.

"There were wounded people, damaged houses and roads, and a collapsed bridge —linking Yurimaguas and Tarapoto— in the first report. Each sector is going to adopt measures to address the needs. In addition, we are undertaking coordinated initiatives to create an airlift to help people in need," he stated.

According to the top official, actions are being taken by several sectors. For instance, the Housing, Construction, and Sanitation Ministry is bringing tents for the homeless.

For its part, the Transport and Communications Ministry will evacuate main roads and restore the collapsed bridge in San Martin region.

The major quake measuring 8.0 on the Richter Scale hit Loreto region on Sunday at 2:41 AM, Peru's Geophysical Institute (IGP) reported.

According to the National Emergency Operations Center (COEN), one person died and 11 other people were wounded.

The movement was felt in Lima, Piura, Lambayeque, La Libertad, Tarapoto, Yurimaguas, Cajamarca, Iquitos, Junin, as well as in neighboring countries Ecuador and Colombia.