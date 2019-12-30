Peru Gov't announces contingency plan to cope with rains in Piura

Ministers Jorge Montenegro (Agriculture) and Elizabeth Hinostroza (Health), as well as Indeci's head Jorge Chavez, confirmed the immediate implementation of the contingency plan after rains lashed Piura region early in the morning, as well as the actions undertaken by the Executive Branch.

Members of the Executive Branch reaffirmed that the outbreak of rain in Piura is not due to an El Niño weather event, basin activation, or overflow, but to a transfer of rains from the highlands to the coast, which affected lower areas in Piura, one of them called "Cinco Esquinas" (Five Corners).

"Water is being evacuated from the area with specialized machinery consisting of 70 motor pumps," the Minagri head reported.

Minister Montenegro stressed that in Piura the contingency plan was implemented after the rains in the early hours of Sunday.

This was due to the rapid response of the Government, which declared a state of emergency in 35 districts across Piura, as a preventive measure, in order to take fast and effective action.

The Supreme Decree signed by the Executive Branch was issued in the face of the imminent rainy season and includes 15 regions, among them Piura and Tumbes.

Montenegro visited several of the areas affected by rains, including "Cinco Esquinas," where a hose has been installed —along 7 km— to extract water accumulated in lower zones using two motor pumps.

"The most important thing is that we are working to address the emergency in the shortest possible time," he said, highlighting the coordinated action between the Executive Branch, as well as the regional, and local governments.