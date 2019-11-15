Peru: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated September 30, 2019
Situation
The ongoing Venezuela regional crisis has resulted in increasing numbers of Venezuelans seeking assistance in Peru. As of September, nearly 861,000 Venezuelans were sheltering in Peru—an increase of more than 230,000 since January 2019—according to the UN.
Projections by relief actors suggest that this number could increase to approximately 1.4 million people by December 2019.
Many Venezuelans arriving in Peru via the northern Tumbes Region border crossing point along the Peru–Ecuador border remain in need of emergency food assistance after having traveled for days and weeks through Colombia and Ecuador. In late 2018, UN-led humanitarian needs assessments indicated that 45 percent of Venezuelans either entering Peru via Tumbes or leaving Peru for Chile reported lacking regular access to food.
Additionally, Venezuelans sheltering in cities around the country— including Peru’s capital city of Lima—struggle to access livelihood opportunities and, subsequently, to afford enough nutritious food, according to relief actors.
Response
USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (FFP) and USAID’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance (OFDA) jointly support two nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) in Peru to provide multi-sector humanitarian assistance to vulnerable Venezuelans.
With FFP support, World Vision provides cash transfers for food to Venezuelans sheltering across Peru, as well as support for the distribution of hot meals in community kitchens and shelters assisting Venezuelans in transit. In addition to enabling World Vision to procure food supplies for the distribution of hot meals, FFP resources assist community kitchens and shelters to purchase critical cooking equipment to increase the number of meals served per day to food insecure Venezuelans.
FFP also supports Save the Children to provide cash transfers for food to Venezuelans transiting through or sheltering in Peru. With support from both FFP and OFDA, the NGO aims to provide cash transfers to nearly 23,000 Venezuelans across the country. Additionally, FFP supports Save the Children to provide complementary nutritional services aimed at preventing and detecting acute malnutrition among young children and pregnant and lactating women, including supporting community health promoters in areas hosting Venezuelans.