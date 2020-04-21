Peru: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated April 20, 2020

SITUATION

• Deteriorating conditions in Venezuela have contributed to increasing numbers of Venezuelans seeking assistance in Peru. As of February, nearly 861,000 Venezuelans were sheltering in Peru, according to the Regional Interagency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela (R4V). Projections by relief actors suggest that the number could rise to nearly one million people by December 2020.

• Government of Peru-imposed changes to visa requirements for Venezuelan migrants in 2019 have resulted in a decrease in the number of Venezuelans crossing Peru’s borders via formal crossing points, and impeded the ability for vulnerable Venezuelans’ to access essential services in Peru, according to relief actors. However, many Venezuelans who arrive in Peru via the northern Tumbes Region remain in need of emergency food assistance.

• In February, more than 68 percent of Venezuelan refugees and migrants surveyed in Tumbes identified access to nutritious food as their principal need, according to the UN. Additionally, Venezuelans sheltering in cities around the country are unable to access livelihood opportunities and, subsequently, to afford enough nutritious food, according to relief actors.