Peru - Floods update (COEN, INDECI, SENAHMI, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 February 2020)

Heavy rain continues to affect southern regions, triggering flash floods (huaicos) and mudslides that have resulted in deaths and widespread damage.

As of 24 Februay, 9 are dead, 5 of whom died in Tacna Region on 21 February. At least 10 people are injured. Flooding and mudslides in Tacna hampered search and rescue operations.

In the Cusco Region, the overflow of Salkantay river in Santa Teresa District flooded several houses and damaged roads and bridges.