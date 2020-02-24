Peru

Peru - Floods update (COEN, INDECI, SENAHMI, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 February 2020)

  • Heavy rain continues to affect southern regions, triggering flash floods (huaicos) and mudslides that have resulted in deaths and widespread damage.

  • As of 24 Februay, 9 are dead, 5 of whom died in Tacna Region on 21 February. At least 10 people are injured. Flooding and mudslides in Tacna hampered search and rescue operations.

  • In the Cusco Region, the overflow of Salkantay river in Santa Teresa District flooded several houses and damaged roads and bridges.

  • Red warnings for heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds were issued for central regions in southern Peru, including Tacna and Cusco. Rain will persist over southern Peru from 24-25 February.

