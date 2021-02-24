Peru - Floods (UN OCHA, INDECI, SENAHMI Peru) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 February 2021)

Heavy rain from 15 to 18 February, caused river to overflow in Madre de Dios Department (south-eastern Peru), which resulted in extensive flooding.

According to UN OCHA and national authorities, more than 6,600 people have been affected and about 1,700 houses damaged or destroyed, due to the overflow of Madre de Dios River. Flooding has affected nine health centres, more than 160 km of roads, and 20 bridges and power outages and water disruptions have been reported.

The most affected areas are the departments in Tambopata, Tahuamanu and Manu Provinces. A state of emergency has been issued for Madre de Dios Department and national authorities are assisting the affected population with food and relief items.