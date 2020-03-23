Peru - Floods (SENHAMI, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 March 2020)

Heavy rain has been affecting the south regions (particularly Arequipa) over the last ten days, causing floods and mudslides.

According to media, as of 23 March, people living in Sachaca district (Arequipa Province) have been evacuated due to the overflow of a local stream. In Arequipa City at least 100 houses have been damaged, several roads flooded and a bridge is at risk of collapse.

For the next 24 hours, light rain is expected across Arequipa.