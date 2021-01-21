Peru - Floods (Reliefweb, SENAMHI) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 January 2021)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting southern Peru (in particular Puno, and Madre de Dios Regions) since 18 January, triggering rivers to overflow and floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.

The Government of Peru reports, as of 21 January, a number of families evacuated, more than 90 damaged houses and two damaged bridges across San Gabán, and Ayapata Districts (Carabaya Province, Puno Region). In addition, around 50 damaged houses were reported in Laberinto District (Tambopata Province, Madre de Dios Region).