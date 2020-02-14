Peru: Floods in the Lower Amazon Jungle Early Action Protocol summary

The IFRC Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) has approved a total allocation of CHF 248,546 from its Forecastbased Action (FbA) mechanism for the Peru Early Action Protocol (EAP) Floods in the Lower Amazon Jungle. The approved amount consists of an immediate allocation of CHF 92,892 for readiness and pre-positioning and CHF 155,654 automatically allocated to implement early actions once the defined triggers are met.

The FbA by the DREF is a Forecast-based Financing funding mechanism managed by the DREF. Allocations for the FbA by the DREF are made from a separate financial component of the DREF (MDR00004) and do not affect the reserves of the DREF appeal code MDR00001. Unearmarked contributions to the FbA by the DREF are encouraged to guarantee enough funding is available for the Early Action Protocols being developed.

SUMMARY OF THE EARLY ACTION PROTOCOL

Floods are the main hydro-meteorological threat that regions in the Peruvian Amazon face. Recurring floods usually begin in December and can extend to April in years with extreme flooding of the Amazon River and/or its tributaries.

In order to reduce the impact of these extreme flood events on the population, the Peruvian Red Cross (PRC) has developed this Early Action Protocol (EAP) following the Forecast-based Financing (FbF) approach. The EAP foresees timely and effective implementation of early actions as soon as weather forecasts combined with other risk data indicate a high probability of an extreme flooding event that will severely affect people, their assets and/or their livelihoods.

Floods affect the access to safe water, hygiene conditions and livelihoods of populations residing in low-lying areas. In extreme scenarios, flooding even affects housing and forces families to relocate temporarily.

Access to farming and fishing areas is crucial for these families, as they depend on these activities for their livelihoods.

Families' limited ability to diversify their livelihoods makes them vulnerable to extreme hydro-meteorological phenomena.

Likewise, water service and access to safe water are seriously affected by this type of phenomenon, as well.

In terms of people’s health, extreme floods increase the incidence of acute diarrheal diseases (ADD), arboviroses (dengue, zika and chikungunya), malaria, and water-borne diseases such as typhoid fever, salmonellosis, enterocolitis and shigellosis. The main risk groups for these illnesses are children under the age of five, the elderly, pregnant women and people with chronic (diabetes and high blood pressure) and infectious (tuberculosis) diseases. In order to reduce these impacts, the EAP foresees early actions in the livelihoods and basic needs, water, sanitation and hygiene and health care sectors.

This EAP is focused on the floods in the lower Amazon that tend to occur in the eastern regions of Peru during the summer months (between December and March). At the moment the EAP covers the Loreto region but work is being done to get accurate data from other measuring stations that would allow the triggering in Ucayali and Madre de Dios as well. The early actions will be activated based on a sub-seasonal weather forecast (45 days) and a short-term forecast (10 days), which will give the Peruvian Red Cross a window of time in which to act before the start of an extreme climate event. Actions have been selected considering this lead time. The climate forecasts come from Peru’s National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (SENAMHI) with which the PRC team continuously works to improve the estimated lead time to activate the EAP.