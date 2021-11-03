Peru
Peru - Floods (INDECI, SENAHMI, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 November 2021)
Heavy rains on 31 October -1 November have resulted in floods and flash floods across Jaèn Province (Cajamarca Region, northern Peru).
According to the National Civil Defense Institute (INDECI) and media reports, one person died and two others were injured. 30 people were displaced after 15 houses sustained damage. At least one health facility and two public buildings have been affected by floodwaters.
Drier conditions are expected over Jaèn Province on 3-4 November.