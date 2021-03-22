Peru
Peru - Floods (Government of Peru, SENAMHI) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 March 2021)
- Floods triggered by heavy rain occurred on 20-21 March in Yurimaguas District (Alto Amazonas Province, Loreto Region, northern Peru).
- As reported by the Government of Peru, about 121 families have been displaced, as houses have been damaged or destroyed, across nine settlements in Yurimaguas. Local authorities are implementing damage assessment and need analysis operations and assisting those affected with relief items.
- Moderate rain is forecast over Alto Amazonas on 22-23 March.