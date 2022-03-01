Peru
Peru - Floods (GOB.PE, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 March 2022)
- Heavy rain has been affecting central Peru (particularly the regions of Pasco and San Martin), causing flash floods and resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to media reports, in Pasco Region, two people are missing after a flash flood and two houses have been destroyed by the overflow of the Paucartambo River. In San Martin, one person has been injured, and 45 people have been affected following a flash flood event.
- National authorities are providing help for those affected.
- On 1-2 March, light to moderate rain is forecast over Pasco Region, drier conditions are expected across San Martin Region.