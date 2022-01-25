Peru
Peru - Floods, flash floods and mudslide (SENAMHI, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 January 2022)
- On 21-23 January, heavy rain triggered, floods, flash floods and mudslides (huaicos) that have resulted in casualties and damage in Cusco Department (southern Peru).
- According to media, one person is missing and several others were injured in Machu Picchu Pueblo District. More than 500 people were evacuated and material damage was reported to buildings and transportation routes. The Alcamayo River burst its banks, flooding with water and debris Aguas Calientes Town.
- Light to locally moderate rainfall is forecast on 25-27 January over Cusco Department.