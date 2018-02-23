Peru: Floods - Emergency appeal: MDRPE012 Operations Update no. 3

Situation analysis

A year following the heavy rainfall, floods and landslides that affected 1.8 million people, the impacts of the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) are still present in Peru’s coastal regions (Tumbes, Piura, Lambayeque, La Libertad, Ancash, Lima and Ica). According to the National Institute for Civil Defence (INDECI), this disaster led to 164 deaths, 505 people injured and 20 remain missing.

INDECI reported a total of 442,400 damaged homes: 377,372 affected homes, 37,108 collapsed homes and 27,920 were left inhabitable. Over a third (35 per cent) of all the country’s uninhabitable and/or collapsed homes are in the operation’s target regions: Lambayeque: 35 per cent; Piura: 33 per cent; and La Libertad: 10 per cent.

In mid-March 2017, the Peruvian government declared a state of emergency in 11 of the country’s 24 regions. Over the past year, several declarations were extended in the most affected regions. As of 14 January 2018, states of emergency were declared in Tumbes, Lambayeque, La Libertad, Ancash, Cajamarca and Ica and 145 districts in Lima and 3 districts in the constitutional province of Callao considering the high existing risk of the 2017-2018 rainy season.

As mentioned in the six-month report, in September 2017, the Government of Peru modified its Integrated Reconstruction Plan. Through its Reconstruction with Changes Authority (ARCC for its acronym in Spanish), the government implements reconstruction actions in culture; education; labour and employment promotion; transportation and communication; and housing construction and sanitation. In 2018, ARCC announced 3,512 infrastructure projects will be implemented in 13 regions with a budget of nearly 2,000 million Swiss francs (7,000 million Peruvian soles).

The government has announced that in 2018, more than 48,000 families will have new homes with a living room, dining room and two bedrooms, as well as a bathroom. This number includes the 5,209 housing vouchers provided in 2017.

According to the Peruvian Ministry of Health’s Epidemiological Bulletin for week 4 (21 to 27 January 2018), only 66 per cent of the country’s population has 24-hour access to water from a public water system. Piura, La Libertad, Tumbes and Ica are among the seven regions where 60 per cent of the population only has a few hours of daily access to public water networks. The lowest coverage of water is reported in five regions; three of these were affected by ENSO: La Libertad, Piura and Ica. The scarce access to clean and safe water sources, as well as proper sanitation, increase risks of vector-borne diseases, as well as zoonotic diseases. The disaster and its aftermath has increased the health risks in the flood-affected regions.