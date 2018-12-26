Peru: Floods - Emergency Appeal Final Report (MDRPE012)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Summary

December 2016 – 31 February 2017: Impacts of El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) begin to be reported in Peru. Heavy rain storms and flooding affect several coastal regions. Peruvian Red Cross (PRC) volunteers, with the support of International Movement components in country, are activated to provide emergency humanitarian aid.

22 February 2017: DREF operation launched for 238,054 Swiss francs to reach 3,500 people.

24 March 2017: Emergency Appeal launched for 3,997,679 Swiss francs to support 50,000 people for 12 months.

25 March 2017: First charter plane sent by the Regional Logistics Unit (RLU) in Panama with 34 tonnes of humanitarian aid arrives in Peru.

6 April 2017: Emergency Appeal Revision issued for 4,740,589 Swiss francs to support 50,000 people for 12 months.

27 April 2017 and 10 July 2017: Operations update no. 1 and Operations update no. 2 published.

26 September 2017: Emergency Appeal Revision 2 issued for 2,348,442 Swiss francs to support 35,000 people.

20 November 2017: Six-month Report published.

23 February 2018: Operations update no. 3 published.

Description of the disaster

The El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) in Peru, which started in late 2016 and continued through early 2017, generated heavy rainfall, floods and landslides in the coastal departments (Tumbes, Piura, Lambayeque, La Libertad, Ancash, Lima and Ica) and the highland department of Cajamarca. This situation had an impact on approximately 1.7 million people, which includes 162 deaths, 500 people who were injured and 19 people who remain missing.

Of the 438,113 homes that were damaged due to this phenomenon, 38,728 were registered as collapsed and another 27,365 as uninhabitable. In the National Institute for Civil Defence (INDECI) regular reports on this emergency, Piura registered the highest number of affected population (528,651 people) and other coastal departments also experienced similarly high numbers: La Libertad: 465,940; Lambayeque: 183,946; and Ancash 150,737.

This disaster also had serious health impacts with the damage of public health infrastructure and the increase of illnesses and diseases. At the national level, a total of 64 health care centres were destroyed and 1,044 were damaged, of which 299 were in Piura and 157 in La Libertad. Vector-borne diseases and diseases associated with lack of access to clean and safe water increased. Over 44,000 cases of dengue were reported in flood-affected regions; Piura accounted for 60 per cent of this total. At the height of the disaster, State health authorities also registered cases of Zika, leptospirosis and anthrax. Faced with the disaster.

Due to the gravity of the impact generated by flooding and landslides, the central government declared a state of emergency in March 2017 in 11 departments. The progressive lifting of this declaration in some provinces in these departments was completed by September 2017. That same month, the Peruvian Council of Ministers announced an approximately 7.8 million Swiss francs (PEN 25,655) budget for its “Reconstruction with Changes Plan”, of which 78 per cent will be used in Piura, La Libertad, Ancash, Lambayeque, Tumbes and Cajamarca.