24 Jan 2020

Peru - Floods and landslides (SENAMHI, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 January 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 24 Jan 2020 View Original
  • Heavy rain has been affecting several Departments of the country since the last few days, causing floods, triggering landslides and leading to widespread damage.
  • According to media, as of 24 January, in Arequipa Department (southern Peru) more than 20 people have been affected, 80 houses have been damaged and many roads closed. In Huanuco Department, 29 people have been affected and 2 houses destroyed.
  • For the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall is forecast in southern and northern Departments while moderate rain is expected over the rest of the country.

