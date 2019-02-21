Peru - Floods and landslides (SENAMHI, COEN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 February 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 21 Feb 2019 — View Original
- Heavy rain has been affecting several areas of Peru in recent weeks, causing floods, rivers to overflow and landslides.
- 39 deaths have been reported so far and nearly 8 300 people have been affected. Floods and landslides have damaged or destroyed roads, bridges, houses, crops and killed more than 5 500 animals.
- Over the next 48 hours, moderate to locally heavy rain, winds and possible thunderstorms could still affect many areas of Peru, including areas already affected. The severe weather could especially affect the following regions: Apurimac, Arequipa, Ayacucho, Cusco, Huancavelica, Ica, Lima, Moquegua, Puno, Tacna.