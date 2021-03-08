Peru
Peru - Floods and landslides (COEN Peru, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 March 2021)
- On 3-4 March, heavy rain occurred in Piura Region (north-western Peru) leading to flooding, landslides and river overflow, as reported by the Peru National Institute of Civil Defence (INDECI).
- The most affected areas are ten Districts from Morropón, Piura, Huancabamba and Sullana Provinces, where a state of emergency was declared on 6 March. According to media, about 187 houses have been damaged or destroyed. The overflow of the San Francisco Stream in Piura Province has isolated many communities in Tambogrande District.
- Moderate rain is forecast over most of Piura Region on 8-9 March.