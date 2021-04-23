Peru - Floods and landslides (COEN INDECI, SENAHMI, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 April 2021)

Heavy rain caused the overflow of several rivers (Cuscomayo, San Martín, Santa Fey and Otari) and widespread landslides in the Districts of Pichari and Kimbiri (Cusco Region, southern Peru) on 20-21 April, resulting in casualties and damage. According to national authorities, 26 families have been affected, one house destroyed, 25 others damaged and several public buildings affected. Power and water cut have been also reported in the District of Pichari. For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over the affected Region.