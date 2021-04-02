Peru
Peru - Floods and landslide update (Government of Peru, COEN-INDECI, SENAMHI) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 April 2021)
- Several parts of northern and central Peru continue to be affected by heavy rainfall, which causes floods, flash floods, and landslides.
- According to reports from national authorities, one person was injured, 233 individuals and at least 76 families have been affected in the period 24 March - 1 April. Damage has been reported to more than 179 houses.
- The latest landslide event occurred in Churuja District (Amazonas Province) on 1 April, blocking the Fernando interprovincial highway. Rescue and relief operations were carried out by national authorities, to evacuate people affected by the event.
- Warnings for heavy rainfall have been issued for parts of north-eastern, central, and southern Peru. On 2-3 April, light to locally moderate rainfall is forecast over most of Peru.