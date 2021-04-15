Peru - Floods and landslide (COEN-INDECI) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 April 2021)

Since the beginning of April, heavy rain has been affected several Provinces of Loreto Department (north-eastern Peru), leading to floods and landslides, which resulted in casualties. According to national authorities, one person died in Nauta District (Loreto Province), while about 856 families have been affected. Damage has been reported to more than 800 houses, nine educational centres, four bridges and several road sections. Light to moderate rain is forecast over Loreto Department on 15-16 April.