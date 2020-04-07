Peru: Flash Update No 4 - Preparedness and Mitigation Measures COVID-19

SITUATION/CONTEXT INFORMATION

• On 27 March, the Parliament delegated legislative faculties to the President for a 45-day period. These faculties allow the President to legislate on public health, fiscal and tax policy, promotion of public investment, and security among others.

• On 27 March, the urgency decree 033-2020 was published to reduce the negative impact of the COVID-19 prevention ordinances in the national economy. This includes the distribution by municipalities of basic baskets of goods for vulnerable families.

• On 28 March, President Vizcarra announced that the persons who infringe the quarantine and mandatory curfew would face criminal proceedings with penalties up to three years imprisonment.

• On 30 March, the President increased the curfew time from 6 pm to 5 am in most of the country. Regions with the highest rate of disobedience (Tumbes, Piura, La Libertad and Loreto) should curfew from 4pm.

• The Ministry of Health (MINSA) continues testing suspicious cases of COVID-19 among refugees and migrants living in shelters. So far, all tests came out negative.

KEY IMPACTS, NEEDS AND RISKS

• Vulnerable women and children are at heightened risk of violence, exploitation and revictimization during the compliance of social isolation measures. Emergency services by the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations (MIMP) are very limited due to the quarantine.

• Refugees and migrants from Venezuela reported increased discrimination and its impact in accessing essential services during the emergency, such as health and shelter.

RESPONSE

PREPAREDNESS

Coordination activities continue to take place:

• GTRM Protection WG (27.03.20)

Protection and CBI WGs are standardized CBI criteria and are producing a referral form accordingly. The GTRM PRT WG produced a sectorial plan to include refugees and migrants within and in support to the National Humanitarian Network sectorial emergency response plan.

• GTRM Sector Coordinators (27.03.20)