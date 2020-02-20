Peru - Flash floods update (COER Arequipa, SENAMHI, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 February 2020)

Heavy rain and thunderstorms continue to affect southern regions of the country, causing widespread flash floods (huaicos). As of 20 February, the number of fatalities has increased to four, after one person reportedly died in Arequipa Region (south-west Peru). In Arequipa, national authorities report at least 58 houses, some schools, and a health centre have been damaged by flood waters. Several districts have been isolated due to the inundation of road infrastructure. Livestock and several farmland were affected. Orange alerts for heavy rain have been issued for inland Arequipa, as more rain is forecast on 21-22 February