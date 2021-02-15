Peru
Peru - Flash floods and mudslides (FloodList, SENAMHI, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 February 2021)
On 10-11 February, heavy rain triggered flash floods and mudslides (huaicos) that have resulted in casualties and damage in Huanuco Department (central Peru).
According to media, at least one person has died and more than 375 houses have been damaged or destroyed in Maranon Province (north-western Huanunco). In addition, about 12 bridges and seven km of roads have been affected.
Flooding caused by the overflow of Santa Martha River in Maranon damaged at least 70 houses, four bridges and three public buildings.
Locally moderate rain is forecast over Huanuco Department on 15-16 February.