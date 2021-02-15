Peru

Peru - Flash floods and mudslides (FloodList, SENAMHI, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 February 2021)

  • On 10-11 February, heavy rain triggered flash floods and mudslides (huaicos) that have resulted in casualties and damage in Huanuco Department (central Peru).

  • According to media, at least one person has died and more than 375 houses have been damaged or destroyed in Maranon Province (north-western Huanunco). In addition, about 12 bridges and seven km of roads have been affected.

  • Flooding caused by the overflow of Santa Martha River in Maranon damaged at least 70 houses, four bridges and three public buildings.

  • Locally moderate rain is forecast over Huanuco Department on 15-16 February.

