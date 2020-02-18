Peru - Flash floods and landslides update (COEN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 February 2020)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 18 Feb 2020 — View Original
- Heavy rain continues to affect southern regions of the country, causing widespread flash floods (huaicos), triggering landslides that have resulted in an increasing number of deaths and damage.
- According to the National Emergency Operations Centre (COEN), 3 people died, 2 in Sandia Province (Puno Region) and one in Victor Fajardo Province (Ayacucho Region). More than 200 families in Sandia have been affected and at least 200 houses damaged or destroyed. In Victor Fajardo more than 200 people have been affected and at least 100 houses damaged.
- Over the next 24 hours, moderate to locally heavy rain is forecast over south-east Peru, in particular over the Puno Region. SENAMHI has issued an orange alert for heavy rain over the southern, central-west (including the Lima region) and north-east of the country.