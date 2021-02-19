Peru
Peru - Flash floods and floods (COEN INDECI, SENHAMI) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 February 2021)
- Heavy rain has affected Cusco Region (southern-central Peru) since 16 February, causing flash floods (huaicos) and floods and leading to casualties and damage.
- According to the National Institute of Civil Defense o Peru (INDECI), one person has died, nine people are still missing and 13 houses have been destroyed in Santa Ana District (La Convención Province). In addition, 15 houses have been affected and three bridges damaged in Echarate District (La Convención Province).
- National authorities are providing help for those most affected.
- For the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is forecast over most parts of Cusco Region.