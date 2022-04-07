Peru + 1 more
Peru: Factsheet, January 2022
More than 1.32 million Venezuelans have arrived in Peru, 532,000of whom have sought asylum. This makes Peru the first destination for those who need international protection, and the second country with the highest number of asylum requests.
In addition to the great efforts made by the government and the host community, further support is needed to grant access to basic rights and services for refugees and migrants due to the limited infrastructure and resources available.
UNHCR works hand-in-hand with the government to assist the needs of the most vulnerable refugee and migrant families in Arequipa, Cuzco, Lima, Tacna and Tumbes.
KEY FIGURES
- Due to the pandemic, borders in Peru were closed since March 2020, hindering the situation of those forced to flee their countries
- More than 260,000 people have regularized their stay with residency permits as of October 2021
- More than 3,200 Venezuelans have been granted refugee status between 2016 and June 2021
- An estimate of 810,000refugees and migrants are in extreme vulnerability and require greater support with food, health, shelter and livelihoods to tackle the difficulties they face daily.