Peru: Factsheet, January 2022

More than 1.32 million Venezuelans have arrived in Peru, 532,000of whom have sought asylum. This makes Peru the first destination for those who need international protection, and the second country with the highest number of asylum requests.

In addition to the great efforts made by the government and the host community, further support is needed to grant access to basic rights and services for refugees and migrants due to the limited infrastructure and resources available.

UNHCR works hand-in-hand with the government to assist the needs of the most vulnerable refugee and migrant families in Arequipa, Cuzco, Lima, Tacna and Tumbes.

